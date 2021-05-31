Chief Provost of Nigeria Immigration Service murdered in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Another high profile murder, involving the Chief Provost of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Imo State Command, Mr Okiemute Mrere, has been reported in the state.

Information reaching the Vanguard news desk revealed that the late NIS officer was killed the same Saturday, as Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, while Gulak was killed Saturday morning, when he was heading to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, SMICA, to board a flight back to Abuja, Vanguard gathered that Mrere was killed Saturday night along the Owerri-Port Harcourt federal highway and his lifeless body was discovered Sunday morning, in a bush.

Vanguard further gathered that the Immigration officer was driving the establishment’s branded Toyota Hilux vehicle when he was attacked by the unknown assailants and shot at close range.

It was not clear where the officer was coming from or going to, but it was however gathered that the vehicle he was driving, was said to be riddled with bullets.

At the time the officer’s body was recovered, no valuable thing, including his service pistol, was still strapped on his body.

When newsmen contacted the Immigration Command’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Winifred Oguh, confirmed the incident, adding however that the Command was yet to get full details of the incident.

Ugoh said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that we lost one of our officers, a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration, DSI, Okiemute Mrere.

“We are yet to get details of the incident, as investigations are still ongoing.”

Vanguard recalls that Imo State has been grappling with an increasing level of insecurity that has sadly led to the killing of uniformed security personnel, innocent citizens and the destruction of police and Correctional Centre facilities.

