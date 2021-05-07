CHI Limited launches campaigns to celebrate Ramadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

As the Muslim community in Nigeria usher in the holy month of Ramadan, Nigeria’s leading fruit juice, dairy brand and snack manufacturer, CHI Limited, has commenced communication campaigns to help support their spiritual journey and keep them healthy with quality fruit juices and dairy products during this fasting season.Nutritionists say it is important for people who will fast to be aware of the importance of healthy nourishment.

During fasting hours when no food or drink is consumed, the body may become mildly dehydrated. The campaigns are tagged, “Start Iftar with Chivita”, “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes”, and Hollandia Evap Milk “Right Nourishment from Sahur to Iftar”. While the “Start Iftar with Chivita” and Hollandia Evap Milk “Right Nourishment from Sahur to Iftar” campaigns will be executed across Digital platforms and Out-of-Home channels, the “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes”, will be driven by a four-part recipe video series which will be deployed to digital platforms by 3 pm every Saturday for four weeks.

The “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes” features Popular Chef Asma, as she shares some of her favourite Iftar meals. Her recipes include the use of Hollandia Yoghurt in a variety of ways to be enjoyed for its nourishment, replenishment and importance to balancing the gut.

CHI Limited Marketing Director, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that “Start Iftar with Chivita”, “Hollandia Yoghurt Iftar Recipes”, and Hollandia Evap Milk “Right Nourishment from Sahur to Iftar” are campaigns designed to remind consumers of the wholesome benefits these brands offer at this time.

Kindly Share This Story: