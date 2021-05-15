Chelsea ready to offer Tuchel new deal

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea are ready to offer Thomas Tuchel a new contract at the end of the season. Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January, signing an 18-month contract with the club after being brought in to replace Frank Lampard.

The German has guided the Blues to both the FA Cup and Champions League finals in his first four months in charge with Chelsea also still chasing a top-four finish.

Chelsea were ninth in the Premier League table when Tuchel arrived and have lost just once in the league under the former PSG boss. Reports have claimed Tuchel’s current 18-month deal includes an extension providing certain targets are hit.

But the Daily Mail now reports Chelsea are now keen to tie him down to a new two-year contract with the option of a third year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

