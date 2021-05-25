Chaotic drug distribution greatest challenge of pharmacy practice — PWDAN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Ahead of its official inauguration next week, the Pharmaceutical Wholesalers & Distributors Association of Nigeria, PWDAN, has identified the dislodgment of a systematic drug distribution since Nigeria’s independence as the greatest challenge in the practice of pharmacy in the country.

PWDAN decried that over time the dislodgment has resulted in what it described as an unending chaotic drug distribution that has promoted circulation of fake, adulterated products, and treatment failures among others.

Making this assertion during a forum to announce the formal inauguration of PWDAN this week, the Chairman, of PWDAN, Pharm. Ernest Okafor regretted that lack of political will on the part of the Nigerian government has remained unchanged amidst the development and best practices required by the World Health Organisation, WHO.

“The growth of wholesale and distribution sector of the pharmaceutical Supply Chain is hampered by poor infrastructure as evidenced in power, water, transportation, and unsteady foreign exchange rate. In the same instance, funds for infrastructural upgrades, working capital required is limited and when available, they come with high interest rates and short repayment periods, and demanding for unending collaterals. “

Okafor said the birth of PWDAN would change the narrative in pharmacy practice as wholesale and distribution as positioned in the National Drug Distribution Guidelines was critical to ensuring an effective and efficient delivery between the manufacturer and patient.

He explained that the trade incentives routed through PWDAN, by pharmaceutical manufacturers, would go a long way to promote channel access to genuine drugs by the consuming public.

“We intend to develop digital business networks to achieve greater visibility, efficiencies, and agility in the pharmaceutical supply chain with emerging positive impact on reducing faking and distribution of unwholesome medicines in Nigeria.

“As a good start, we have developed a code of conduct among our membership for adoption in their facilities and practices to benchmark the best practices in drug distribution.”

He called on the Nigerian drug regulatory agencies to partner with them to boost pharmaceutical services and ultimately improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking on the inauguration, he said the programme would afford the Association to take stock of achieved milestones and chart a course in achieving the perceived goals in maintaining her tagline: “Ensuring Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Integrity.”

The event is also expected to have in attendance top government functionaries, regulatory Agencies, captains of the pharmaceutical industries, international affiliates, stakeholders in the healthcare team, professional bodies, supply chain value service providers, and the public.

Themed: “Supply Chain Contemporary Health Services- The Distribution and Profiling” will be graced by Former Military Governor of Lagos, Bri-Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa, Chairman, National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency, NDLEA as Chairman of the occasion, Former Chairman, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Pham, Claire Omatseye.

Other sub-themes include; Effective Drug Distribution – A systematic restorative concern to be delivered by the Head of Pharmalogistics of MDS Logistics Limited, Joseph Ijie and Value Chain in Pharmaceutical Distribution by Professor Simon Emeje, Former Senior Assistant Postmaster in Charge of Logistics Department of NIPOST and current Chairman of Courier, Logistics.

