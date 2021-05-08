Century Group celebrates new level of safety excellence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Century Group, one of the promoters of the annual HSE Summit has hit a major safety milestone in one of its operations; specifically, the field development and production activities on going at OML 113, Aje Field which is the asset that formally inducted Lagos State into the league of oil producing states.

According the company’s QHSE Manager, Mr. Idonbaa Egberipou, and content in circulation through the official social media accounts of the company, it on Thursday, April 29, 2021 reached a stunning new level of safety excellence on both process and personnel safety. “The company clocked 1,862 days (5 years) LTI free man hours on board the FPSO TAMARA NANAYE.

The company which is heavily associated with the annual HSE Summit “HSE IN OUR DNA” through this laudable achievement has proven that its commitment to safety is not a gimmick. It will be interesting to see how far they can sustain this feat.

CG has grown to be the largest indigenous operator of Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO’s) and flow stations in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Its technical competence, access to finance, as well as domestic and international partnerships relevant to achieve rapid growth and deliver on her vision of solving problems, enabling people and creating value, makes this celebration a win for the Nigerian local participation policy and drive”.

