Celebrity blogger, Bodex Hungbo unveils plans for 2021 social media hangout

By Ayo Onikoyi

Bodex recently made this known while revealing plans to host this year’s edition of the event. The convener disclosed that top entertainment practitioners and other government dignitaries have identified with the event scheduled to hold on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

The enterprising Bodex also hinted that the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is expected to grace the event as the Special Guest of Honor.

Speaking on the essence of the event, which continues to draw several entertainers and society bigwigs to its fold, the convener, Bodex said, “The media hangout is a unique talk-media shop that’s designed to create consistent awareness on the abuse of social media and equally generate practical solutions through crowd sourcing among stakeholders in our society.

It’s also a nexus of connection to bring under one umbrella the producers, who are publishers of news and the consumers, who are the fans either as followers and readers and other stakeholders to co-exist.

The 2019 edition of the Bodex social media hangout had Fuji legend, K1 de ultimate, 9ice, Qdot, Ara the first female drummer, Asiricomedy, Aluta Emir, Past Assistant Inspector General of Police Tunji Alapini amongst several social media influencers, fans and stakeholders in attendance.

Vanguard News Nigeria

