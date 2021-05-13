Catharsis: A depiction of current mental state of the nation – Artist

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian contemporary artist Tochukwu Orazulike in collaboration with Victoria Ndubuisi have made an oil on canvas painting designed to induce an emotional release through which one can achieve a state of moral or spiritual renewal, liberation from anxiety and mental slavery.

In the making of catharsis, they took to heart and in great consideration the current mental state of the nation. the pain, the torture, especially the maltreatment against our women, “the mothers of earth”. They explained; “Many times we sit in silence imagining how strong you all are, yet adynamos to your own sons, with a repressed emotion, you shroud it while feeding on depression only so you can build their pride from your pain, whilst lingering in the dark for so long that you forget how beautiful the light is.

“Don’t forget who you are, and always learn in all you do that the true morphe of life is “woman”. And to anyone seeing this painting and its message, remember the more you nurture this pain, the more insanity becomes your drug to misery. LET IT GO.”

NOTE: Catharsis is a phase in life, it has nothing to do with religion or rituals created by humans, Catharsis is like an intermediary between us and the creator, cosmos and life itself.”

It is also stated that CATHARSIS glows at night with symbols and writings but it’s strictly for the end collector.

