CAN declares 3-days of national prayer against insecurity

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has declared 3-days of national prayer for the country to seek divine intervention concerning the spate of insecurity and violence across the states.

CAN said this on Wednesday in a statement by its General Secretary, Daramola Bade, titled, ‘National Days of Soberness and Fervent Prayers for God’s Mercy by Christians in Nigeria’.

The Christian body noted that all churches in the country were expected to comply with the nationwide directive.

Bade said, “This is to inform you that the CAN President, in view of the continuous killings, banditry and host of other problems in Nigeria has considered it imperative and absolutely necessary that our country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in our land.

“Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day (May 28 – 30th) set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians most especially Christians.

“In the light of these, the following are the suggested prayer points to be followed during the said prayer meetings:

“That we are sad and pained for the blood of many innocent Nigerians that evil people in our midst had shed or for those kidnapped and abused in various ways.

“That our leaders would do justice in leadership and show fairness to all ethnic and religious groups in all their actions so as to douse ethnic and religious tensions we have presently.

“That the law enforcement agents would rise to their responsibilities and provide the necessary security we need in Nigeria.

“That every step the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, gunmen and other wicked people in our midst take henceforth would be failed. That unseen hands and army of the Lord would fight them and Nigeria would be at peace.

“That the plans of the evil people in our midst to paralyze human, social and economic activities in this nation and throw the nation into chaos would be foiled by the Lord Jesus Christ.

“That God should forgive our sins wherever we as a church or Nigerians, especially our leaders had sinned against God.”

