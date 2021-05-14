Business heroes’ campaign: PRCA features 3 Nigerian businesses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Three Nigerian Businesses have been featured in the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) as part of its small business heroes’ campaign launched in April 2021.

The businesses which cut across fashion, technology, new media and law include 618 Bees, a legal tech company, Gbemisoke shoes, women’s shoe line, and Emblue, a media and communication company, leveraging technology to drive consumer attention.

As COVID-19 continues to present challenges for business across the world, the PRCA PR and Communications Council launched the Small Business Heroes campaign to support SMEs at all levels as they navigate the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic while demonstrating the positive impact PR can have on businesses when applied effectively.

The case studies feature businesses that have demonstrated rapid growth while applying creative PR strategies to address key challenges faced by their target market.

Broadcaster and media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi launched the eponymous shoe line, Gbemisoke to cater to women with big feet who found it difficult to find their shoe sizes both in Nigeria and abroad.

United Kingdom-trained lawyer, Efe Ugboro launched her start-up 618 Bees in 2018 to help Nigerian businesses avoid the frustration associated with incorporation, filing and taxation.

Veteran marketer and Chief Executive Officer of Emblue, Kelvin Orifa launched the new media and communication company to help Nigerian businesses reach the growing population of Nigeria’s youthful audience while minimizing waste of resources.

PRCA council member and Founder/CEO, Blackhouse Media, Ayeni Adekunle said: “Many entrepreneurs have demonstrated resilience by adapting and in many cases pivoting their businesses in response to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Through the small business heroes’ campaign, our goal is to show businesses how to communicate effectively with their target audience.”

In addition to the case studies, the campaign also includes a coaching programme where experienced PR professionals are matched with small business owners specifically those who are yet to apply PR to their business for free guidance and education on how to apply PR to their business.

The coaching programme will run for an initial period of six months from April to October 2021.

Kindly Share This Story: