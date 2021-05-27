Buni approves recruitment of 54 new Nurses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe state Governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has on Thursday approved the recruitment of 54 nurses additional to boost the staff requirement of medical facilities in the state.

Governor Buni while giving the approval, directed that only qualified nurses should be employed to provide services in the health institutions.

He said nurses who graduated from the Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2020 will be accorded priority.

“In view of the increasing demands of healthcare services and our government determination to provide quality of health care delivery to our people, we have approved the immediate employment of 54 nurses to boost the staff requirement of medical facilities in the state.

“Therefore, I have directed that only qualified nurses should be employed to provide services in the health institutions, especially a priority should be given to those who graduated from the Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2020.

“This became necessary following the establishment, expansion and upgrading of more health institutions across the state by the present administration”. Buni stated.

He urged the potential employees to be dedicated to duty and responsibilities assigned to them when absorbed into the state civil service.

The Buni administration, he said, has upgraded six comprehensive health centres to General hospitals in Machina, Yusufari, Jajimaji, Bara, Babangida and Nguru, while four General hospitals in Gashua, Potiskum, Geidam and Buni Yadi have been upgraded to Specialists Hospitals.

