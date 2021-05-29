Buhari takes second round of COVID-19 vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday took the second round of vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that President Buhari alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in March, this year taken the first jab of the vaccine in a brief ceremony at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

The second vaccination which was administered to the President by his personal physician, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi, took place at his residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

