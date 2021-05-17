Buhari needed in Nigeria, not France – Reno Omokri

Kindly Share This Story:

The number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that president Muhammadu Buhari is much needed in Nigeria, especially by Nigerians than he is expected in France. Pastor Omokri who gave the statement on Monday, said the various insecurity challenges bedevelling Nigeria makes Buhari more needed in the country than he is expected abroad.

According to him:

“Since the Africa-France Summit was postponed, due to #COVID19, and Buhari was informed of it, why did he still travel to Paris? This is the question Nigerians want to be answered. I remind Buhari that Nigeria is drifting, and if he does not drift back to Abuja to halt the drift, I may be forced to drift to Paris to #HarassBuhariOutofParis.

“The Greenfield University students are at risk. The insecurity in the Northeast is getting worse. Boko Haram has established a presence in Bauchi, Kaduna, and Niger, by the testimony of their Governors and Sheikh Gumi.

“The Southeast is in the thralls of Unknown Gunmen, now called UGM. Policemen are being slaughtered like rats.

“The Naira is experiencing a free fall, and our economy is falling behind Ghana’s.

“It is clear that this is not the time for Buhari to be sneaking into Paris or London to see his doctors.

“If he is too ill to continue in office, then he should resign and let capable hands move Nigeria forward.”

Reno Omokri is a Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years.

