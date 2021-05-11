Buhari determined to end energy poverty, says Omo-Agege

Kindly Share This Story:

…Partners NDPHC to boost power supply to Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha & Obas Esiedesa

DEPUTY Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, weekend, said President Muhammadu Buhari was making significant efforts to end energy poverty in Nigeria by facilitating the provision of electricity to rural communities across the country.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, distribution substation in Orogun, Delta State, Omo-Agege said “the objective has been to ensure that the number of people who use modern energy should increase to reduce social costs and to increase social benefits”.

He noted that the establishment of the power substation was one of the several initiatives of the administration aimed at addressing energy poverty in the country.

“Substations play a critical role in power industry. Substations support the transmission grid in moving power from generation sources to customers load, while electrical utilities use them for system protection, switching capabilities and more importantly, voltage transformations.

“It is thus my hope that the construction of the power substation will boost access to energy in the region and consequently bring about enhanced economic activities and poverty reduction through enhanced income, health, education and improved environment”, he said.

He who called on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to make good use of the facility when completed to boost power supply to the communities, urging the utility to ensure that meters are provided for individual customers.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/CEO, NDPHC, Mr. Chiedu Ugbo said when completed the project would boost economic activities in the community.

Ugbo explained that the substation, a 7.5MVA 33/11KV injection substation, will step down power from the already existing 33KV line, disclosing that project involves the construction of 4km of 11KV line to distribute the power to the community.

He said seven distribution transformers will be installed also to ensure that faults on the line were not allowed to trip the entire network.

Also speaking, the President General of Orogun Kingdom, Chief Benson Ndakara thanked the both the Sen. Omo-Agege and the NDPHC for coming to the aid of the community, saying “when the power station fully completed and starts functioning all the knotty power problems and challenges in Orogun and environs will be resolved once and for all”.

