Buhari condoles with Senator Musa on death of father 

…Describes Late Musa as a thorough bred Civil Servant who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern Region

…Urges Senator Musa, others to uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described late Alhaji Musa Tanko, the Iyan Minna as a thorough bred Civil Servant who devoted his life of service and honesty to the development of the Northern region and a personality who worked in different parts and capacities during his career in government.

In a condolence letter to the son who is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Mohammed Musa, All Progressives Congress, Niger East, the President who noted that the late Iyan Minna will be surely missed, said that the death is shocking.

In a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant, Media, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said, ” Iyan Minna was a committed Civil Servant who exhibited the values of discipline, integrity and devotion wherever he found himself, he will surely be missed.”

President Buhari recalled that his tour took him to Kaduna, Maiduguri, Gombe, Sokoto, and Minna, his immediate Community where he distinguished himself and left his footprints.

President Buhari who prayed that Allah forgives the late Tanko his sins and reward him with Aljannah, urged Senator Musa, other Children and family members to take solace in the life of service and integrity which the late Tanko Bawa lived and uphold his memory by continuing the good works he left behind.

