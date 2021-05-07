Breaking News
Translate

Buhari approves Panel of Inquiry on NPA, asks Hadiza Usman to step aside

On 1:18 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari approves Panel of Inquiry on NPA, asks Hadiza Usman to step aside
Hadiza Bala Usman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Transportation under Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi for the setting up of an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The President has also approved that the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman step aside while the investigation is carried out, while Mr Mohammed Koko will act in that position.

The panel is to be headed by the Director, Maritime Services of the Ministry and the Deputy Director, Legal of the same ministry will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the panel will be appointed by the Minister.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!