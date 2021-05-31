Brookfield centre for lifestyle medicine marks world no tobacco Day 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed across the world yearly on May 31st. This celebration informs the public on the dangers of using tobacco and what people around the world can do to claim their right to health to protect present and future generations. The theme for the 2021 World No Tobacco Day is “Commit to Quit”.

The day is further intended to draw attention to the widespread prevalence of tobacco use and its negative health effects. In line with this, Africa’s First Lifestyle Medicine Centre – Brookfield Centre For Lifestyle Medicine – is shedding light on the dangers of tobacco smoking, long-term effects and associated benefits of quitting smoking.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Ifeoma Monye, Founder of Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine stated, ‘Tobacco is a plant grown for its leaves, which are dried and fermented before being put in tobacco products. Tobacco contains nicotine, an ingredient that can lead to addiction, which is why so many people find it addictive. There are also many other potentially harmful chemicals found in tobacco or created by burning it. WHO has estimated that tobacco use (smoking and smokeless) is currently responsible for the death of about six million people across the world each year with many of these deaths occurring prematurely. This figure includes about 600,000 people estimated to die from the effects of second-hand smoke.

“The risk of death and disease from tobacco rises with the number of cigarettes smoked, but damage begins with the use of a very small number of cigarettes. A regular life-long smoker loses at least 10–11 years of life to tobacco on average.”

“The benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate. Within 2-12 weeks of quitting tobacco, blood circulation improves and lung function increases. Within 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease. Within 5-15 years, stroke risk is reduced to that of a non-smoker. Within 10 years, lung cancer death rate is about half that of a smoker. Within 15 years, the risk of heart disease is that of a non-smoker.”

Brookfield Centre for Lifestyle Medicine is Africa’s First Lifestyle Medicine Centre and a leading provider of specialist Integrated Family Health Care to individuals and families.

As a multidisciplinary all-inclusive medical and wellness organization, Brookfield works with clients to establish optimal health and wellbeing, through appropriate, evidence-based and well-timed lifestyle interventions.

