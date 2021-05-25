Brittney Jones: The Trick to Success Lies in Boldness

Kindly Share This Story:

Ms Brittney Jones, better known as @brittneyceo online, is a global business leader who has trained thousands globally on their road to online success. Through her social media presence, she has built up a thriving community of over 100k+ where she leads others through building online businesses.

Brittney has created countless in-demand courses, and speaks to audiences at conferences worldwide, while simultaneously running a weekly podcast called “The Underestimate Me Podcast”.

She started her first business at age 16, and from then on has built and sold many businesses including an ice cream store and a beauty app. She has always known herself to have an entrepreneurial spirit.

She was recently named Top Female Entrepreneur to follow for 2020. Her online approach in the teaching space combines her business education, current strategies that she has picked up working on her own business and her clients alike, alongside elite-level mindset and success plans.

Today she works with entrepreneurs from all over the world as a business coach. She helps budding entrepreneurs transform their online business to create results that to the outside world seem just unrealistic.

There will always be times that will challenge you as an entrepreneur, this is a small glimpse in time at one of her many challenges. At every level, you’ll be presented with new learning opportunities and new boundaries to master.

What’s helped her through those tough times is the deep and never-ending support of her parents and close family, her coaches, the mentors she hired along the way, and the many incredible friendships that she built with colleagues in my industry.

And of course, remembering why she does this at the end of the day. For her, it’s the ability to tap into being able to turn around and hold out a hand to help the next aspiring entrepreneur up.

Brittney is a sweet, hardworking person and is a constant source of inspiration to a lot of people. And her dreams and aspirations do not stop here. Brittney Jones is looking to launch a whole new suite of courses and services for entrepreneurs.

Someday, she would love to start a foundation for kids that provides scholarships, sponsorships for sports teams, and resources for topics she deeply wishes were covered in the public education system, such as personal finance, goal setting, journaling, self-awareness and emotions. And mentorship in entrepreneur categories.

