Bringing dividends of democracy to Bende people is my political mantra – Ben Kalu

By Chris Onuoha

Benjamin Okezie Kalu is an all-time leader, an astute lawyer and businessman par excellence. The young and vibrant politician who represents Bende Federal Constituency at the National Assembly is a philanthropist whose deeds are felt beyond his constituency in Abia State. His rapid rise in the political scene can be attributed to his articulate focus during his growing period and a resolve to remain politically relevant.

Taking a foray into his life, his sterling profile tells more.

At 23 he was a student representative in the University of Calabar, at 29 he was the National chapter Chairman of PDP in diaspora with six provincial branches under his office. At 31 he was the youngest LGA chairman of Bende, the oldest and largest undivided LGA in Nigeria with 99 autonomous communities. At 34 he was a member of the Abia State Government Executive cabinet as the Senior Special Adviser to the Executive Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs; and at 35, the Senior Special adviser to the Executive Governor on Millennium development goals and international relations.

He is currently the Member representing Bende Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives. He occupies the seat of the Chairman, House Committee on media and Public Affairs, subsequently as a result of his vocal prowess doubles as the Spokesperson of the House. In the past two years, his pragmatism and innovative approach towards legislative activities through bills and motions has ranked him as one of the Top 10 House of Rep members by bill sponsorship.

He has also attracted various projects to his constituency spanning from road rehabilitation and construction, rehabilitation of schools and medical centres, distribution of educational material and construction of solar powered boreholes.

He serves as a member of the National Executive council of the All-Progressive Congress (APC).

His NGO, Benjamin Kalu Foundation is founded on the mission to build the communities that build the nation and has executed several projects to help indigents and less privileged ones in rural Nigeria, through this organization he has funded educational scholarships for children, Agricultural training, entrepreneurship and empowerment programs for women and youths.

He is committed to representing the good people of Bende and bringing to them the dividends of democracy. As a result of his leadership and philanthropy to the Bende people, he was conferred on withthe prestigious title ‘UTABIRI BENDE’.

He is married to one wife and they are blessed with 5 children.

