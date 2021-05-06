Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Thursday, threatened to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over circumstances leading to the revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Leases(OML).

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Musa Sarki Adar, issued the warning while interacting with the minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

At the hearing were the Minister, the Director of DPR, and other heads of the Ministry’s agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

