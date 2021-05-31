Breaking News
Breaking: Police officer shoots Sowore at Unity Fountain

11:17 am
CSOs, lawyers decry DSS continued detention of Sowore despite court orders
Omoyele Sowore

The publisher of Sahara Reporters and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has been shot by a police officer at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Report had it that the 2019 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), was shot at when he was speaking with a detachment of police officers stationed at the public facility.

At around 8:30am protesters were said to have converged at the fountain but were allegedly denied entry into the place by police officers.

Confirming the story, Sowore via his Tweeter handle opined: “Just been shit by a police officer, ACP Atine at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. #RevolutionNow Let the struggle continue even if they take my life! #BuhariMustGo”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

