Breaking: Nigeria will die if we don’t restructure – Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Forum

…Say presidency should go to South in 2023

…Says zoning system be maintained

By Henry Umoru

LEADERS of thought, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, said on Sunday that Nigeria as a country will die if there is no restructuring.

The leaders of the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo (Ohaneaze, the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, South-South and Afenifere are presently meeting at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

In his opening remarks, former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark stressed the urgent need to restructure the country, saying that without restructuring the country cannot go anywhere.

Clark who is the National leader of SMBLF said that ahead of 2023 Presidential and general elections, the Presidency should go to the South.

Clark also said that what the country needed is a production of a new constitution and not an amendment to the current one.

He said the current constitution is not good enough to meet the yearnings of the people.

Already the major political parties in the country are jettisoning zoning.

