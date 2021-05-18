Breaking: Nigeria receives £4.2m recovered loot from UK — Malami

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The government of the United Kingdom has repatriated back to Nigeria, the sum of £4.2million that was looted by associates and family members of a convicted former governor of Delta State.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, confirmed receipt of the looted fund, in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

Malami, in the statement that was signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, disclosed that the money was credited into the designated Federal Government account, with the naira equivalent value of the amount as of May 10, 2021.

The AGF had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the loot, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to him, “the development was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public oriented projects”.

