BREAKING: Mbaka shuts adoration for 30 days, urges faithful to embark on private prayers

By Chinedu Adonu

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka on Tuesday announced the shutdown of Adoration Ministry for 30 days.

He explained that the closure was to allow him embark on a Private prayer retreat that would end on 10th of June, 2021.

Mbaka who made this known in a statement, titled: “Notice to all adorers” also urged the Adoration faithful to observe the retreat with prayers, fasting and charity at home according to their capacity as they used to do during January break, until he returns.

It was not verified if the shut down was in obedience to the earlier order given to him by Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.

“Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.

“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return. He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability.

Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power”, The statement reads.

