Breaking: Mahrez brace seals first Champions League final for Man City

By Emmanuel Okogba

Riyad Mahrez scored twice on the night to help Manchester City book a first-ever Champions League final match, beating PSG 4-1 on aggregate.

City began the game with a 2-1 advantage from last week where Mahrez also scored the winner.

The final will be Guardiola’s first since he won the competition with Barcelona in 2011.

PSG started prolific forward Kylian Mbappe on the substitute bench and thought they had a chance to cut the deficit after referee Bjorn Kuipers awarded a penalty against Oleksandr Zinchenko for handball. However, Kuipers overturned his original decision after replays showed the ball clearly hit the full-back’s shoulder.

Mahrez opened scoring in the 11th minute and double his tally in the 63rd to put the game beyond PSG.

City will get the opportunity to give club legend Serio Aguero the perfect sendoff against either Chelsea or Real Madrid who face-off tomorrow at Stamford Bridge.

The final is billed for May 29 at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Vanguard News Nigeria

