BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Pastor inside church in Ondo

— We’re on top of the situation- Police

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Deeper life Pastor and ex-Director in the Ondo state civil service, Otamayomi Ogedengbe has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen on Monday at about 837pm stormed the Church located at Onigari area of Shagari Village, Akure, the Ondo state capital and whisked the clergyman away.

Ogedengbe, a retired Director in the ministry of education in the state went to the church in the company of his wife.

The victim who is a native of the Akungba Akoko area of the state was said to have been abducted by the kidnappers who stormed the church in a black Corolla sports car.

Narrating her ordeal, the wife of the victim, Mrs Ogedengbe said that said they came to the church together for a programme when the gunmen stormed the church and abducted her husband.

She said that the whole incident was like a dream as the gunmen invaded the church and abducted her husband.

The spokesperson of the state police command Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the abduction of the clergyman.

Ikoro said ” Yes the clergyman was abducted by some gunmen who stormed his church and whisked him away.

” The police commissioner Bolaji Salami has directed detectives to ensure the release of the clergyman.

Ikoro added that other security operatives, Amotekun and the local hunters have joined in the rescue of the clergyman.

He told vanguard that ” l hope that by the end of today we will have a good story to tell you when the victim would have been rescued unhurt.

