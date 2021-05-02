Breaking: Don’t enter Nigeria, FG warns passengers from Brazil, India, Turkey

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Federal government has on Sunday warned non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey not to come to Nigeria.

This decision was taken by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, following the rise in the COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the above countries.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Punch, the committee’s chairman, Boss Mustapha, said: “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

“Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at cost to the airline.

“Nigerians and those with permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at cost to the passenger.

READ ALSO:

“The following condition shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.

“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols.

“If negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: