Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru dies in military plane crash

On 8:11 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ibrahim Attahiru
COAS Ibrahim Attahiru

By Idowu Bankole

The Nigerian Chief of Army Staff Ibrahim Attahiru has been killed in a plane crash in Kaduna, Vanguard has learnt from military sources.

The incident occurred on Friday in Kaduna.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Army has revealed that the immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.

Also read: Reps probe Max air, Aero Contractors airlines over aircraft engine failures

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.” He stated.

SEE VIDEO HERE

More details to follow soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!