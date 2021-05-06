Breaking: Kairo market, Oshodi on fire

Breaking News
By Bose Adelaja

The popular Kairo Market in Oshodi area of Lagos State, was reportedly gutted by fire,  on Thursday, at about 7.39pm.

The extent of the damage could not be ascertained at press time but it was gathered that some lock-up shops were affected.

At press time, fire fire fighters from the state and other emergency operators were on ground to contain the inferno.

The Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, who confirmed the incident said the cause of the fire was unknown.

He said the responders at the scene were Lagos Response Unit, Lagos Fire Service and other responders were at the scene. He said, ”
Upon arrival at the scene of the  incident, it was observed that some lock-up shops were on fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown as at the time of writing this report,”

He said operation was ongoing at press time.

