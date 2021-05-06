Breaking: Kairo market, Oshodi on fire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

The popular Kairo Market in Oshodi area of Lagos State, was reportedly gutted by fire, on Thursday, at about 7.39pm.

The extent of the damage could not be ascertained at press time but it was gathered that some lock-up shops were affected.

At press time, fire fire fighters from the state and other emergency operators were on ground to contain the inferno.

The Director- General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, who confirmed the incident said the cause of the fire was unknown.

He said the responders at the scene were Lagos Response Unit, Lagos Fire Service and other responders were at the scene. He said, ”

Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that some lock-up shops were on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown as at the time of writing this report,”

He said operation was ongoing at press time.

Oshodi Cairo market is on fire pic.twitter.com/wHmeyUU0hv — Gonee Emmanuel costa (@costa_gonee) May 6, 2021

Cairo Market, Oshodi on Fire @LagosRescue on top of the situation with the Fire Truck and Crew@followlasg@jidesanwoolu@Mr_JAGs — Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (@LagosRescue) May 6, 2021

The only fire truck at the scene has left please deploy more team pic.twitter.com/I5LLBcw12o — Arowobusoye Wale (@esqwallex) May 6, 2021

