BREAKING: Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

By Idowu Bankole

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has today appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to replace the recently demised, General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a fatal plane crash en-route Kaduna State along with other senior officers and crew members.

Until Major General Farouk’s appointment, he was GOC Div. 1 and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI

