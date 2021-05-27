Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

On 1:42 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The President of Nigeria,  Muhammadu Buhari has today appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to replace the recently demised, General Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a fatal plane crash en-route Kaduna State along with other senior officers and crew members.

Also read: Nigeria must be Union of equals, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells constitution Review c’mtte

Until Major General Farouk’s appointment, he was GOC Div. 1 and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code-named Operation HADIN KAI

Details Shortly…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!