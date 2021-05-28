BREAKING: Bandits block Kaduna-Abuja road, Shehu Sani raises alarm

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Shehu Sani, advised Nigerians to be careful while plying Kaduna- Abuja road.

In his tweet on Friday, the vocal activist opined that bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road, shooting sporadically on air.

He said : “I have just got a call that Bandits have blocked the Kaduna Abuja road,in between Jere and Katari village in this broad daylight.Scores of people were kidnapped while many have made a fast u-turn in the face of gunshots.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

