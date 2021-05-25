Breaking: Again, gunmen kill 4 police officers, burn down station in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu on Tuesday as unknown gunmen attacked a Police station in Iwollo Oghe, Ezeagu local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the unknown gunmen who invaded the station at early hour of Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 killed four policemen and burnt down the station.

One of the villagers who begged for anonymity, disclosed that the attack turned bloody as four policemen were killed by the hoodlums who stormed the station in a Siena car and a bus.

“The men shot sporadically and we couldn’t even sleep, as the gunshot persisted, we started seeing heavy smoke. The attackers were there for more than 45 minutes.

“When we got to the station this morning, I could count up to four dead bodies on the floor and the entire station has been razed down. Their vehicles and motorcycles were destroyed”, A villager revealed.

Enugu police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe confirming the attack, disclosed that Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, who visited the scene for on the spot assessment have ordered for intense discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads; “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, this morning, led members of his management team and Operational/Tactical Commanders to Iwollo Police Division for on-the-spot assessment, following attack on the Division by yet-to-be identified gunmen at about 0400hrs of today, 25/05/2021.

“The hoodlums, who came to the Station in their numbers, opened fire on Police Operatives on duty, but were gallantly resisted and in the ensuing gun duel, several of the assailants escaped with bullet injuries. Unfortunately, four (4) of the Operatives, who sustained severe gunshot injuries were later confirmed dead in the hospital, while parts of the Station was set ablaze by the assailants.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner, while condoling family members and close friends of the Policemen, who unfortunately paid the ultimate price in the line of duty; has ordered the intensification of already launched discreet investigation to fish out the assailants and their cohorts”, The statement reads.

CP Aliyu, further appealed to law-abiding citizens of the State to promptly volunteer useful information that would assist the Command in the ongoing investigation. He also called on operators of medical facilities in the State, to promptly report to the Police any person(s) found with gunshot injuries.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: