Borno Rep member, Satomi empowers 250 youths, women with N25m cash, as 1000 others gets food items

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Member House of Representatives, Jere federal constituency in Borno state, Hon. Ahmed Satomi has on Wednesday shared a total of N25 million to 250 beneficiaries, even as about 1000 vulnerable groups got food items.

Just yesterday Satomi distributed food items to over 700 widows, mostly whose husbands were killed by the Boko Haram sect in the constituency.

Recalled that the Lawmaker had recently doled out N47 million to better the lives of his people and make them economically self -reliant in this period of Ramadan fasting.

Speaking while distributing the monies and relief items to his electorate in Maiduguri, the lawmaker said apart from this gesture, he will ensure that dividends of democracy and inclusive representation achieved across all the political wards in the constituency.

He said, the beneficiaries of the cash which is in categories would get N250,000, N100,000, and 50,000 each, depending on their scale of businesses and farming capabilities.

While the other 1000 households got a bag of rice, sugar, cartons of spaghetti, milk and other condiments.

According to Satomi, the idea of assisting people, especially the vulnerable ones in the society was to reduce the rate of economic hardship and joblessness among youths and women groups, encourage the spirit of self- reliance and wealth creation in the society.

“All I need from the beneficiaries is to put into proper us the donations received and see that they empower themselves and other people through their businesses. This is the aim of the gesture and I urge them to be prudent,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Executive Chairman of Jere Council, Hon Gujja Tom thanked Satomi for always giving out assistance and supports to members of his constituency, especially at this critical time of needs.

He promised that the monies and items donated would reach all beneficiaries judiciously and timely.

He therefore called on all and sundry to pray for good health and protection of Hon Satomi at all times, even as he said, the people of Jere are highly proud and satisfied with Satomi as their representative at the Lower Chamber.

Vanguard News Nigeria

