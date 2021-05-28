Borno govt closes 2 Colleges of Education over unrest

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno Government has ordered the closure of two tertiary institutions in the state following students’ unrest for two weeks

The affected schools are the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, and Umar Ibn Ibrahim El Kanemi College of Science and Technology, Bama.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education, Mr Mohammed Abatcha, on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the decision was to avoid escalation of violence.

“As a result of reported cases of clashes between students of Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, and Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Elkanemi College of Education, Science and Technology, Bama, on 27th May 2021, over the issue of hostel accommodation,

“The Ministry of Higher Education in consultation with the management of the two colleges has decided to close the two tertiary institutions for two weeks.

“The decision became necessary to avoid further escalation of the clashes and to save lives and properties pending further investigation of the root cause of the matter,’’ Abatcha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that insurgency forced the state government to relocate the Umar Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi College of Education Science and Technology, Bama, to Maiduguri, to share structures with Kashim Ibrahim College of Education.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: