Borno APC Chieftain hails FG’s N8.8 Bn augmentation of Biu Dam, Kano Irrigation Projects, describes Gov Zulum of Borno as Messiah 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary of the Defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Borno State, Hon Yusuf Adamu has commended the Federal Government for giving approval for the augmentation of Biu Dam and Kano Irrigation Projects amounting to N8.8 billion.

Recalled that the two uncompleted projects which were awarded some years ago were last Wednesday given a node, after the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC’s) meeting approval for the expansion and completion of Bagwai Irrigation on Watari Dam in Kano state which was augmented by N3.76 billion, bringing the new contract sum to N9.2 billion, while the Biu Dam Project which started in 2001 has been augmented to the tune of N5.063 billion, with total sum now stood at N9.36 billion respectively.

Addressing Journalists in Maiduguri on Friday, Hon Adamu who was one time the Caretaker Chairman of Biu Local Government Area, and now Board Member Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, said, the coming of Professor Babagana Umara Zulum as the Executive Governor of Borno, is a good omen that happened to the people of the state.

He said, Zulum’s administration which has a passion for diverse ethnic groups across the state, is the brain behind facilitating augmentation of the Biu Dam project brings the Government closer to the grassroots, hence, it was the first in the history of the state for a sitting governor to relinquish his position to his Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur who acted perfectly well during Zulum’s 21- day vacation.

Adamu also commended member House of Representatives (Biu, Shani, Kwaya Kusar and Shani federal constituency) Hon Aliyu Betara who is also Chairman House Committee on Appropriations in the 9th Assembly for the role he played towards successful re-inclusion of the Biu Dam project into the national budget.

Hon Adamu stressed that these are what expected of leaders, as millions of people of Biu Emirate Council lacked access to potable water which is gradually crippling socio-economic activities of the area, adding that, when this project is completed, people of Hawul, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Biu and Bayo local government areas, including some parts of Damboa and Askira Uba local government areas would benefit directly or indirectly from the Dam.

He explained that the state government which had paid its counterpart fund for the completion of the dam has shown commitment to the plights of Biu people who are mostly agrarian, and therefore called on all and sundry to support the present administration towards its developmental strides.

Adamu added that the dam, when completed, would assist in tackling the problem of water shortage as well as provide water for irrigation to about three million farmers.

“It is good news to hear that the Biu Dam, a project that was awarded over 39 years ago but abandoned over the years, has been captured in the budget of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.”

“Biu and most parts of southern Borno Senatorial zone, an agrarian community and other neighbouring communities have been subjected to untold hardship due to the continued abandonment of the dam project in spite of the huge socio-economic opportunities it will provide.”

“The Dam when completed will not only help in tackling perennial water shortage in the area but will also provide water for irrigation for the people, whose major occupation is farming,” he said.

