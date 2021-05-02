Borno Ag Gov, Kadafur revokes housing contracts of over 40 non- performing contractors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Acting Governor of Borno state, Umar Kadafur has revoked millions of naira housing projects by over 40 non-performing contractors sited in Njimtilo along the Maiduguri/Damaturu road.

Kadafur revoked the contracts Saturday; while inspecting the 500 Housing Estate earmarked for completion this year.

This became the first Executive Order by Kadafur who is acting on behalf of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is in Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

According to him, the over 40 contractors were however behind schedule; the houses only reached the Damp-Proof Course (DPC) levels of construction, while most of the serious contractors have reached 80% completion.

The Acting Governor, who triples as deputy governor and the committee chairman for the 500 Housing Estate commended the committee members and site engineers for ensuring quality and standards to complete the houses.

While lamenting the completion of houses to the DPC levels, he said: “Some of the contractors were left far behind to surpass the damp-proof course of housing units.

He, therefore; directed contractors who have either not reported to the site; absconded or are still on the DPC level to immediately refund their mobilization fees to the committee.

Their contracts, according to him, remain revoked, as they have failed to complete their housing projects.

He also urged the site engineers to improve on the strict monitoring and supervision of the housing project.

“You should report to me on any problem they might have come across for immediate solution,” he said, noting that ‘so far so good on the ongoing completion of houses.

Among the committee members that accompanied Kadafur for the inspection, include Commissioners for Local Government and the Chieftaincy Emirates, Housing and Energy and that of Environment, Sugum Mai Mele, Yuguda Sale and Modu Walama respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria

