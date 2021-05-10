Boomplay celebrates mother’s day with some favourite artists, their moms

Kindly Share This Story:

Boomplay, the largest music streaming and download service in Africa, marked this year’s Mother’s Day celebration recognizing and gifting mothers of some top artists such as Omawunmi, Efe and Terry Apala .

The noble gesture by the company was centered on showing appreciation to mothers and mother-figures who have tirelessly raised some of Nigeria’s biggest artists.

Speaking during the gifting over the weekend, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artist and Media Relations said, “We are more than happy to partner with artists to celebrate and gift their mothers and mother-figures. Motherhood is the most rewarding and fulfilling ‘job’.

Terry Apala took to social media to thank the company for partnering on surprising his mother.

“Surprising my mom has been hard over the years, but I am certain that today we got her! Thank you Boomplay for partnering with me on this.”

International Mother’s Day is celebrated annually to appreciate and recognize mothers and mother-figures for their crucial role and countless contribution to their children and society at large.

Boomplay has other community reach out plans to carry out before the end of the year including her planned visit to Modupe Cole Foundation center in Yaba, Lagos.

