Boko Haram: Police restrict vehicular movements in Borno

By Ndahi Marama

Following the insecurity situation, the Borno State Police Command has enforced restrictions of vehicular Movements in and around Maiduguri metropolis and Jere during the period of the Eid El Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

Although the statement did not carry any information on the fresh Boko Haram attacks on Maiduguri, Okon said: “In view of the forthcoming Eid-El-Fitr celebration, the Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Bello Makwashi wishes to inform residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere LGA that there will be restriction of vehicular movement up until 1200hrs on the Sallah day.

“The restriction will affect all Motor Vehicles, Tricycles, Bicycles, Wheelbarrows and all Animal Transports.

“Worshippers are therefore advised to arrive early at praying grounds nearest to their homes for security screening; to avoid eleventh hour rush/stampede.

“Also, owing to the ravaging effect of the Corona Virus, they are further advised to ensure

the use of face masks, and to observe social distancing and other safety measures put in place by government.

“For the avoidance of doubts, bags, weapons or sharp objects of any kind will not be allowed into the praying grounds. Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security operatives deployed to the prayer grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers.

“They are equally advised to continue to be security conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other security agencies.

“The CP wishes all Muslim faithful a happy Sallah celebration”.

