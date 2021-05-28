BOI posts 79.1% growth in 2020 financial year amidst COVID-19 downturn

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

The Bank of Industry (BOI) has returned a 79.1 per cent growth in its 2020 financial after growing it’s total assets to N1.86trn.

In 2019, the bank posted a growth of N1.04trn which shows modest economic growth when compared with the 2020 financial figures.

The Chairman of BOI, Aliyu Abdulrahman Dikko released the figures at the 61st Annual General Meeting of the Bank today in Abuja.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic spread with alarming speed, infecting millions and bringing economic activity to a near-standstill as countries imposed tight restrictions on movement to halt the spread of the virus. As the health and human toll grows, the economic damage is already evident and represents the largest economic shock the world has experienced in decades.

The June 2020 Global Economic Prospects describes both the immediate and near-term outlook for the impact of the pandemic and the long-term damage it has dealt to prospects for growth.

The baseline forecast envisions a 5.2 per cent contraction in global GDP in 2020, using market exchange rate weights—the deepest global recession in decades, despite the extraordinary efforts of governments to counter the downturn with fiscal and monetary policy support.

Despite all these, the BOI chairman that the Group’s financial statements remain strong and resilient.

For instance, he said that the increase in total assets by 79.1 per cent was driven to a large extent by the successful debt syndications of €1bn and $1bn that were concluded in March and December 2020 respectively.

He noted further that the Group’s Total Equity increased by 15.3 per cent from N293.08bn in the previous year to N336.48bn in 2020.

Similarly, he told the shareholders at the gathering that Loans and Advances grew marginally in 2020 by 1.3 per cent to N749.84bn

from the 2019 position. This, he stated is a reflection of the adverse impact of the challenging operating environment on growth of new loans.

He explained further that Profit Before Tax fell by 9.6 per cent from N39.34bn in 2019 to N35.54bn, adding that the economic

slowdown in the year as well as the various interventions and support initiated by the Bank for its customers were responsible for this impact.

The bank’s chairman said the BOI facilitated the disbursement N2.5bn and N1.2bn under the N-Power and Government Enterprise & Empowerment Programmes to 300,011 and 109,039 beneficiaries respectively.

As part of its strong disposition as a socially responsible organisation, Dikko stated that the Bank donation impacted economic integration and intra Africa trade by creating key opportunities for growth in the region particularly in food,

pharmaceuticals, logistics and the digital economy.

He said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world

to transform much faster than expected from the way we work to how we communicate; from the way we learn, to how we travel.

“We have witnessed improved opportunities in key sectors and industries, notably Healthcare and Information and Communication Technology.

“The IMF projects a growth of 1.5% for Nigeria on the back of recovery in oil economy as well as implementation of key initiatives aimed at spurring economic growth.

“Our broad strategy in the coming year shall

mirror that of the Federal Government, in terms of focussing on business recovery, whilst keeping an eye on growth and new business opportunities.

Dikko expressed appreciation to the Board, the management and staff of the Bank, including all the bank’s stakeholders – the CBN, customers, government agencies and other strategic partners for ensuring the continued growth and success of the Bank.

“I would like to also commend the Presidential task Force on COVID-19, members of the Coalition Against COVID-19, other

private and public sector agencies for their immense efforts towards managing and reducing the impact of the pandemic.

“Our thoughts and prayers also go to the frontline health workers and emergency response officials who risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of others. They are by far the true heroes of 2020,” he added.

