Bobo Ajudua’s BFA & Co. Legal closes new 1xBet and Davido deal

Entertainment lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua tidied up the paperworks that saw his client and top artist, Davido become brand ambassador for renowned bookmaker, 1xBet.

Bobo who is one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment lawyers has proven that he knows his onion when it comes to sealing deals for his client. This is evident in the fact that, this month alone, this is the second deal he has closed for the self-styled OBO.

While speaking with journalists, a representative of the betting company said that as part of the company’s philosophy to be leaders in everything, their partnership with the singer is a step in the right direction.

“We are glad to announce that from today onwards, Davido would be the official brand ambassador of 1xBet. Davido is a true success story for millions of Nigerians, as is our brand and we are certain that this collaboration will bring success to our clients and enable them scale new heights.

“We work with millions of audience who deserve only the best offers. As an official partner of Confederation of African Football (CAF), we have made it clear that Nigeria and Africa as a whole are high priorities for 1xBet. By carefully selecting one of Africa’s finest musicians, we hope that the 1xBet site would be more exciting for customers”, he said.

While acknowledging the endorsement deal, the ‘Assurance’ crooner said that he was indeed delighted to be part of the 1xBet success story and enjoined Nigerians to anticipate better deals and opportunities from 1xBet going forward.

“I am thrilled to be here and thanks to everyone present for coming. Today is a special day for team Davido and the 1xBet family. I am in solidarity with the 1xBet team. Such a partnership will inspire fans of music and betting. Through this collaboration, we would move only forward and continue to foster cooperation within the entertainment and betting industries.

“When I received an offer from 1xBet, I had no doubts about teaming up. This is a reliable bookmaker which is known to millions of citizens and has been helping them make their dreams come true. I am sure that together we would reach unprecedented heights” Davido said.

