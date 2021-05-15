Blogger apologises over story on politician

Kindly Share This Story:

A blogger, Fred Duni, has apologised over his story on a Nigerian politician, Kelvin Gabriel.

Retracting the report, Duni said: “I was contacted over the phone by persons that I cannot ascertain their identities, who claimed they represent a group of politicians that are in need of my services.

“To this end, I was instructed to publish a material entitled ‘Nigerian Official, Kevin Luciano Gabriel Implicated in Wire Fraud’.

“And to also disseminate or widely circulate this libelous material through various online platforms.

“I was paid for the job, which I carried out accordingly, even though the contents of this material are of dubious origin and turned out to be false.

“I, therefore, state unequivocally that I have now realised that the material which I published is false and hereby tender an unreserved apology for providing the medium to spread a completely untrue and libelous material.”

