Bilal Junaid shares 3 life lessons with aspiring entrepreneurs

The information age has seen the entrepreneurial spirit flourish like never before. Opportunities abound and the potential for success exists in every corner. Yet you cannot simply wave a wand and transform yourself into an entrepreneur overnight. As a tech investor and venture capitalist, Bilal Junaid knows all too well an entrepreneur is shaped by their experience and are experts on using the lessons that life has taught them to their own advantage. It is a long and hard road for anyone wishing to become the finished product in entrepreneurial terms, but Bilal has kindly agreed to share three key life lessons he believes all aspiring entrepreneurs could benefit from.

Know what you want and how to get it

This may seem obvious but unless you know what you’re working towards and have a clear idea of how to approach it, you’re going to fail at the first hurdle. As an entrepreneur, you must perceive yourself as a leader and a leader always looks to themselves to deliver. The buck stops with you, so be decisive, be bold, and ensure what you’re hoping to achieve is attainable, realistic, and can be done in an allocated time frame.

Do not fear failure

Failure is a fact of life so embrace it, learn from it, put it behind you, and move on. It’s a simple philosophy, but you’d be surprised how many aspiring entrepreneurs don’t accept failure and end up letting the virus of fear muddy their thought processes and paralyze their actions. Being an entrepreneur is all about taking calculated risks. Sometimes these bets don’t pay off but if you let your failures overshadow your future endeavors and stop you from being decisive when it counts, you might not be cut out for the entrepreneurial life.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes

You’re not born an entrepreneur, you become one. As with any learning curve you’re going to make mistakes along the way. That doesn’t mean you’re not an entrepreneur, it means you’re human. The key is to learn from those mistakes and how to rectify them going forward. Amongst other things an entrepreneur is someone who strives for perfection, so be prepared for a lot of imperfection along the way, but you know what? That’s all part of the fun.

