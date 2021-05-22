Bigger, smarter, all-new Honda Accord hits market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Honda Motor Company has through its subsidiary in Nigeria, Honda Automobile West Africa Limited introduced the all new Honda Accord into the market.

The new Accord which is the tenth generation, is powered by a 1.5 VTEC turbo engine, making it one of the most powerful cars in its segment.

According to Honda Automobile West Africa Head of Sales, Marketing and Logistics, Mr. Remi Adam, “the all new Accord comes with all new auto features and techs, featuring advance new powerplant turbo charged four-cylinder engine with new 1.5-litre 16 Valve double overhead camshaft DOHC direct injected turbo, dual Variable Timing Control VTEC that produces peak of 180 horse-power @ 5500 rpm and a torque of 233Nm @ 1600-5000 rpm.

For these reasons, the renowned Japanese automaker is offering a five year warranty on the new Accord.

Mr. Adam stated: “The direct-injection 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo charged engine has a lightweight, low-pressure die-cast aluminium alloy cylinder head with exhaust manifold cast directly into the cylinder head, eliminating the need for a separate exhaust manifold.”

Raising the bar in its segment in terms of engine quality, Mr. Adam said: “A low friction, silent-chain drives dual overhead cams and four value per cylinder. The cam drive is maintenance-free throughout the life of the engine.”

He said: “For the first time, the Accord will become the first Honda model in our Nigeria line up to enjoy six-year free service for periodic maintenance parts up till 90,000km, whichever comes first. The benefits come as a complete package as it include cost of parts and labour.”

Continuing, he stated that the new Accord owners will enjoy five years manufacturer warranty compared to the standard three-year warranty offered by competing brands.

This according to Honda Japan representative in Nigeria, is to ensure that good service culture is maintained and sustained so that users can enjoy the full performance of the new Accord.

The new Accord is a beauty to behold from inside out. “Elegant and modern exterior detailing complement the Accord’s new, more dynamic design. The bold and upright front fascia is highlighted by Honda’s signature chrome wing front grille positioned above a large main air intake and flanked by available LED headlights and LED fog lights.

The chiselled hood features a distinctive and aggressive raised centre, and the deeply sculpted body sides enhance the visual length and strength of the lower body.”

The interior of the Accord complements the exterior design with leather seats, automatic air conditioning system and a host of modern features expected in a high-end sedan like the all-new Accord.

