Biafra Day: Umahi makes U-turn, says traders can sit-at-home, honour fallen heroes

By Idowu Bankole

Ebonyi state governor, Mr Dave Umahi has today backtracked on his earlier instruction warning traders to ignore the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra to honour Biafran soldiers killed during the 1966 civil war.

Umahi said those who remain at home will not be penalised.

Recall Vanguard had reported how Umahi had warned traders that they stand the risk of losing their shops if they fail to ignore the IPOB’s order.

But in another twist, Umahi today called on traders willing to sit-at-home to do so, saying he had received many prayers from citizens asking him to allow them to honour their fallen heroes.

In a statement released by Francis Nwaze, his special assistant on media and publicity, Umahi said he had received several requests from some citizens who wished to remain at home on that day to honour their relatives killed during the civil war.

“The prayer requests are to honour their loved ones killed during the Nigeria – Biafra civil war and most of those who made these requests are traders,” he said.

“The state government remains resolute to protect its citizens but also realises that people have the right to remain at home or engage in various engagements.”

“It is their constitutional right while the rights of those who wish to open for business should also not be infringed upon,” he said.

“Security agencies are directed to do everything possible to maintain law and order in the entire state.

“The ban on processions or gatherings of any kind throughout the state is still in force.”

