Berlin police in mass raid on suspected child pornographers

Police in Berlin has conducted a mass raid on suspected users and producers of child pornography in the city on Wednesday.

The police said more than 40 apartments and other rooms in the German capital were searched from early Wednesday morning.

The raids were in connection with the suspected use and distribution of child pornography.

Early this month, police in the southern state of Bavaria raided 49 premises in connection with the production of child pornography and identified 51 suspects.

Also this month, a child porn darknet platform thought to have had more than 400,000 members and internationally oriented was shut down.

Several men were arrested as suspected operators in Germany. The darknet platform’s shared images and videos also included recordings of the most serious sexual abuse of young children.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

