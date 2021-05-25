Benue Police foils kidnap of Makurdi varsity Bursar, arrests two suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Operatives of the Benue state police have foiled a plot to kidnap the Bursar of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JSTUM, Mr. Emmanuel Timothy, by an alleged kidnap syndicate.

Two members of the gang, Paul Agbem, and Mson Yaasa were also arrested by personnel of the special security team codenamed Operation Zenda led by Chief Superintendent, CSP, Justine Gberindyer, who Saturday raided their hideout in a hotel located around Ankpa Quarters Area of Makurdi town.

The suspects were alleged to specialize in organizing the kidnap of high-profile personalities particularly within Abuja, Makurdi, and other states in Nigeria.

They were said to have profiled their victim, located his house, and taken note of the car he uses ahead of abducting him when Operation Zenda personnel stormed their hideout.

The Command in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene yesterday said the Police team swooped on the hideout of the gang after receiving credible information of their activities.

Part of the statement read, “after receiving information about the regrouping of a kidnap gang in Makurdi, a team of Police officers were deployed to trail and arrest the suspects.

“The suspects had assembled at Ankpa Quarters Area of Makurdi and perfected plans to carry out their nefarious act when the operatives invaded their hideout and arrested the kingpin, one Paul Agbem, and one Mson Yaasa.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have completed plans on the same day to kidnap a staff of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi who allegedly refused to pay him money for the contract he executed in the school.

“Efforts are in progress to arrest the other fleeing suspects,l the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria

