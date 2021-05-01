Benue killings: We’ll defend our land,law – Benue youths vow

Kindly Share This Story:

claims herdsmen groups using Presidency to blackmailing, Gov. Ortom, Benue people

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Bothered by the silence of the presidency on the unending attacks on Benue communities by suspected armed herdsmen militia, Benue youths under the aegis of Benue Youth Forum, BYF, yesterday vowed to defend the state and its extant laws.

The group also alleged that Fulani herdsmen groups have resorted to using the presidency to blackmail Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue people despite the ongoing killings in the state.

National President of BYF, Comrade Terrence Kuanum was reacting to the recent media outing of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu who vilified Governor Ortom for his outburst over last Tuesday’s herdsmen attacks on Abagena IDPs camp and other Benue communities.

Addressing the media in Makurdi Comrade Kuanum regretted that the presidential aide hurriedly went to the press without objectively addressing the issues raised by Governor Ortom in his call on the President to act fast and declare a state of emergency on security and also call for a National Security Summit.

“The media aide did not also bother to caution the herders to stop the killings. It was amazing how he saw the rejection of the RUGA and Cattle Colony by Benue People as a reason for renewed killing of our people.

“The National Economic Council has laid to rest the issue of RUGA and Cattle Colony in Nigeria after the realization that Nigerians are against the policy.”

Continuing, Kuanum said, “we have been on this road before with Garba Shehu and his cohorts the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and other killer headsmen and we know their intentions but the resolve of Benue people remains unflinching that there is no land for RUGA and Cattle Colonies in the State.

“The agenda of these groups is anchored on conquest of more lands for their cows. In order to carry the occupation plot in a hitch-free fashion, they have resorted to using presidency to blackmail Governor Samuel Ortom and the Benue people. The likes of Garba Shehu are being used by drivers of the evil occupation agenda to churn out fake narratives in the media.

“This explains the unwarranted provocation which started with attacks on our communities and then the garbage spilled by Garba. He is a Fulani megaphone using the machinery of state to push a devilish plot of subjugation.

“Garba Shehu is one of those close to the President who have caused more divisions among Nigerians on ethnic and religious lines than any other administration before Buhari’s. Shehu and his likes celebrate each time another Fulani man is given a juicy appointment by Buhari to the chagrin of other ethnic groups.

“The nepotism being witnessed under this administration is unprecedented, yet, the likes of Garba will never advise the President to retrace his steps before he plunges the country into deeper crisis.

“We must make this loud and clear that the entire Benue State is fully mobilized to defend its laws and land against any threat posed by members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and any other violent Fulani group.

“We are a peace loving people but our peaceful and hospitable disposition should not be taken as fear or lack of courage. No part of Benue will be given for RUGA or Cattle Colony. President Buhari and his aides should better be told so.”

Kindly Share This Story: