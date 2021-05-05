Breaking News
Benin family scion wants possession of land on court ruling

On 6:49 pmIn Newsby
By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Mr Abas Imasuen the eldest son of Late John Odigie Imasuen has given seven day-notice to occupants of various houses in a massive piece of land at evbuoriaria layout benin city Edo state.

This notice was sequel to a judgement by a high court in Benin City delivered in 1999 and issuance of warrant of execution in 2019.

Following the  disregarding  of the first warning by the Occupants , the owner of  the Property had to issue the last warning which is the seven-day notice.

 Counsel to Imasuen, Iriata-Dike Clement said action necessitated  pasting of the directive from the Highcourt on the different Buildings and others ranging 430feet by 1000feet in the said Evbuoriaria layout Sapele road adding that after the judgement was delivered some years ago the occupants were given time to make amends but that they were  adamant.

He said it was as a result of their resistance that the last seven day ultimatum was  issued  before other actions to compel the illegal occupants  to vacate the Property.

Some of the landlords said they were taken aback to see notices are being  pasted in their houses.

