Bayelsa APC united, strong under Sylva’s leadership, says Yakiah, state party chieftain

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

AGAINST the backdrop of the emergence of a faction within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, a party stalwart, Chief Izzi Yakiah, has maintained that the party is still united and strong under the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva as leader of the party in the state.

He said it was unfortunate that few individuals who have benefited from the party would choose to deliberately forment trouble in the party because of their selfish interests, describing the new faction as a distraction that will be soon be addressed.

Chief Yakiah, who is the National Coordinator of APC Stractegic Commuinication Group, in a chat with newsmen in Yenagoa, pointed out the new faction are inconsequential and are engaging in an exercise in futility.

His words: “There is really no crisis rocking the APC in Bayelsa State. At a stakeholders meeting in February, a lot of issues were addressed and concluded during the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party and you can recalled that the Bayelsa was among the most peaceful state during that exercise with zero crisis or controversies.

“Indeed, the party has never been this united before. After the Supreme Court judgement that scuttle our governorship victory, the leader of the party and HMSPR Chief Timipre Sylva, has stood firm and taken the party to a level where the party faithful are very happy with the party.

“The leader of the party in the state, Chief Sylva has facilitated the appointments of over twenty APC members into boards of federal parasatals and agencies and he is also busy attracting Foreign Direct Investments to the state through the Brass LNG Project, the Emeyal Industrial Gas Park, the Fertilizer Plant, among others, all these are to develop and generate employment for our teeming youths.

“It is unfortunate that those instigating the supposed crisis are people who have benefited so much from the magnanimity of the leader of the party. They wake up one day and begin to forment crisis and embark on a fruitless exercise that will end in futility but thank God that the national secretariat of the APC only recognizes one party executives and Chief Sylva as the leader of the party in Bayelsa State.

“However, we have faith and confidence in the leadership of Chief Sylva to resolve amicably all the distractions and contending issues and move the party forward in the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

