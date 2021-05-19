Bandits raze Assembly of God’s church, kill eight, raze other buildings in Kaduna community

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Troops kill three bandits, arrest Two accomplices

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that armed bandits attacked the Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun LGA, killing 8 locals, razed buildings including a church.

Those killed were Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere,Bitrus Baba,Umaru Baba,Solomon Samaila,Sambo Kasuwa,Samuila Kasuwa and Gideon Bitrus.

A building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Samuel Aruwan,

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State.

In another development, Nigerian Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area neutralized three bandits and arrested two accomplices after repelling an attack on the Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, Chikun local government area.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops stationed at the Kujama Checkpoint responded to reports of an attack on Wakwodna village and swiftly deployed for intervention.

The bandits fled into surrounding bushes on sighting the troops and abandoned some rustled cattle, which were rounded up and returned to their rightful owners.

The troops engaged the bandits just before Kaso village, and in the gunfight, three bandits were neutralized.

Two locals who were injured in the exchange were evacuated for medical attention.

During the operation, the troops arrested a suspected bandits informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi. Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report of the attack on Ungwan Gaida with sadness, and condoled the families of the slain citizens, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls.

The Governor further condemned the attack on the place of worship and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage in the area for intervention.

Governor El-Rufai commended the Nigerian Navy troops for their swift response in Wakwodna and the successful operations. He wished the injured citizens a quick recovery.

In a related development, the Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked a herders settlement in Marraban Jos, Rigachikun, Igabi local government area.

According to the report, the bandits invaded the settlement and rustled an unspecified number of cows. In the course of this, three of the herders were killed by the armed bandits. The deceased are identified as Ibrahim Abubakar, Abdullahi Maitashi and Umar Abbas.

Samuel Aruwan said that while receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed sadness over the attack and commiserated with the herders’ families, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

