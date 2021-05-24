Bandits hit Niger; kidnap 11 people, youths block Kaduna-Suleja-Abuja Highway in protest

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Bandits have renewed their onslaught on Niger state as they carried out an early morning raid on Gauraka town in Tafa local government area of the state and ended up kidnapping no fewer than twelve people from the area.

Our Correspondent reliably gathered that the heavily armed bandits invaded the town and the immediate villages around 7:30 am today.

The reliable source told Vanguard that the bandits who stormed the area on Motor Cycles started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the people and moved from house to house to carry out the raid.

Some of the villagers succeeded in escaping while few others who were trapped were abducted.

Hundreds of Youths from the area out of anger have hit the Kaduna-Suleja- Abuja road protesting the raid.

This has affected the free flow of traffic on the busy road.

